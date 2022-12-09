Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 211.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $14,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter valued at $266,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,558.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 197,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,063,558.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 292,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,685.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,094 shares of company stock worth $1,168,608 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

