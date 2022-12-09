Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $14,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,322 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at $3,424,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at $822,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Yelp by 124.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 73,502 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Yelp by 160.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,409 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 73,560 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,558.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,558.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 292,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,685.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,094 shares of company stock worth $1,168,608 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.39.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

