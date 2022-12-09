Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.07 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 63.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,225 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 34.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.1% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 233.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 134,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 93,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.6% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.49.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 98.36%.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.