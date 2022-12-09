Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.16 Million Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,974,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $29.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.