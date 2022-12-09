Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.16 Million Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,483,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $29.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

