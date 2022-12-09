Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.18 Million Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 79.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $57.44 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $103.63. The stock has a market cap of $584.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

