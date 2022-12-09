Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.30 Million Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,664,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,269,000 after acquiring an additional 802,540 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $303,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $43,556,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,890,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after acquiring an additional 104,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on QS. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.
NYSE:QS opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 25.68. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 5.29.
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
