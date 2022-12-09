Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.30 Million Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 125.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,664,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $51,390.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 36,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $463,873.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 446,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,974.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $51,390.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,232.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,242 over the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

NYSE QS opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 5.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

