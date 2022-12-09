Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.33 Million Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The RMR Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 25,134 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $27.70 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $36.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMR shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

