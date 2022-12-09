Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.38 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $14,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.18. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

