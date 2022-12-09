Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.69 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,458 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,694 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $14,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.