Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.75 Million Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,437,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 591,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 264.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 74,943 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 19.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,447,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 236,188 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 142.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 108,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GGB stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

Gerdau Dividend Announcement

About Gerdau

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.404 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.45%.

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.