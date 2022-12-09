Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.93 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 285,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.