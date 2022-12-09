Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.99 Million Stock Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $14,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in EZCORP by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EZCORP by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in EZCORP by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.22. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $233.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

