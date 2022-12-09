Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.17 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $15,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.32 per share, with a total value of $96,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,897,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of UHT stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $723.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Featured Articles

