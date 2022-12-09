Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.18 Million Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,708,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $15,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Magnite by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Magnite by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 234,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.17. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

