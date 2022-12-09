Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.18 Million Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,708,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $15,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Magnite by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Magnite by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 234,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 73,255 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.69 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

