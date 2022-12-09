Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.35 Million Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $15,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 15.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Stock Up 1.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $49.49 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALRM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

