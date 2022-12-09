Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.41 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 480,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 148,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 729.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 290,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 255,452 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,130,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,683,000 after acquiring an additional 132,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,922,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QSR opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QSR. Stephens began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.39.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,436,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,478 shares of company stock worth $13,378,914. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

