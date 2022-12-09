Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.49 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 404,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $15,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Masco by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Insider Transactions at Masco

Masco Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $49.65 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.