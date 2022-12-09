Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.49 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 404,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $15,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Masco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $49.65 on Friday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

