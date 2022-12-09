Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $15,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $50.18 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21.

