Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.75 Million Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $15,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 14th.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

