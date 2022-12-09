Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.75 Million Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $15,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 40.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 587.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 268,600 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANIK. Barrington Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.32 million, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.97. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

