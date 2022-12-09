Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 943,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $15,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.9% during the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 106,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $574.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.80 million. Analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.