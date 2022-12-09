Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1,948.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $4,505,724. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $147.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.41. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $150.68.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

