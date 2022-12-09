Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 406,918 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $39.55 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

