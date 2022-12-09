Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,108,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $14,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6,274.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,741,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,780 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,201,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 262.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 324,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 235,126 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 168,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 41.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 145,664 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

III stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.82. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

