Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $14,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 59,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 88.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,138,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,138,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,839 shares of company stock worth $4,883,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

