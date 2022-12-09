Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 566,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after purchasing an additional 90,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $59.84 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,176,784 shares in the company, valued at $133,284,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 733,109 shares of company stock worth $43,140,207. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.