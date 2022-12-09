Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1,948.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LECO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after buying an additional 56,306 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,647,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 214,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $4,505,724 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $147.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.41. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $150.68.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

