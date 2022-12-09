Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of RCM Technologies worth $14,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

In other RCM Technologies news, Director Richard A. Genovese sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RCM Technologies news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $369,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,955.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Genovese sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,233 shares of company stock worth $962,802. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

RCMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.79.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

