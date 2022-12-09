Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $15.70 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 161,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,696,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,661,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,614,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after buying an additional 618,845 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

