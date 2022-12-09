Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 477.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $174,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 5.0 %

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.06 and a beta of 1.46. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $109.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.