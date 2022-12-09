Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $14,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 543.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,238,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,142,000 after buying an additional 1,046,173 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,197,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,850,000 after buying an additional 569,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,580,000 after buying an additional 452,809 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,017,000 after buying an additional 332,931 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $20,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $923,083.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,096,505 shares in the company, valued at $162,625,892.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $923,083.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,096,505 shares in the company, valued at $162,625,892.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,500 shares of company stock worth $21,225,167 over the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.