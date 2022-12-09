Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $14,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $584.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $103.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

