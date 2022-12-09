Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 110,694 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,694 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $14,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CM. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,825,000 after buying an additional 12,575,940 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after buying an additional 10,869,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $938,627,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after buying an additional 6,484,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

NYSE CM opened at $42.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CM. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.