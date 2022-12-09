Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 143,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $14,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 88.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,138,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,196. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $64.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

