Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 2,700 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $15,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth $2,041,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 51,410 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.32 per share, for a total transaction of $96,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,897,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.