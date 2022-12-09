Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 27,477 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 312,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $15,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $842,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 679,556 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

