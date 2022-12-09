Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 342,100 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 167.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 546,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $14,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,653,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $18,528,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 139.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,387,000 after purchasing an additional 714,152 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 41.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,823,000 after purchasing an additional 539,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,162,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,136,000 after acquiring an additional 393,392 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $24.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -221.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a positive return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

