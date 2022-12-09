Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 354,800 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,499,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $15,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter valued at $63,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at $87,000. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

