Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 513,100 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 513,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after buying an additional 849,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after buying an additional 1,152,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after buying an additional 691,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,529,000 after purchasing an additional 554,378 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

CRK opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRK. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In related news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $254,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $254,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M Jay Allison bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,680 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.