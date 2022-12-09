Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 513,100 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 513,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

CRK opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRK. Citigroup lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

In related news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 8,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $254,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,565.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,680. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

