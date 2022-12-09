Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 58,000 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $14,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

