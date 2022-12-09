Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $13,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,837,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.