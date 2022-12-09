Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $14,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
PNW stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.26.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.
