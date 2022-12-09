Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $14,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

PNW stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.26.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.