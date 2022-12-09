Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,100 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $13,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after buying an additional 283,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,351,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after buying an additional 339,923 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,381,000 after buying an additional 360,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,111,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,779,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $377,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $73,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $377,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $73,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

