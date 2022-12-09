Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 125,200 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 288,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.26.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. KBR’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

