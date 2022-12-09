Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,416 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 13.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLGEA stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $349.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $527.50 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. The company operates a chain of 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway banners in New Jersey, New York, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and four the Gourmet Garage specialty markets in New York City.

